Pensioner Critically Injured In Costa Blanca Gas Explosion

PENSIONER critically injured in a gas explosion in San Fulgencio on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A 70-year-old man is in a critical condition in the Burn Unit of the La Fe de València hospital while a 75-year-old woman is being treated for smoke inhalation after an explosion at the La Marina urbanisation in San Fulgencio on Thursday night, January 14. The Provincial Firefighters Consortium reported on Friday that they believe the explosion of a butane gas canister led to a terrible fire that caused serious damage to two properties. The injured man consequently suffered burns to 50 per cent of his body.

In addition to members of the Almoradí Fire Station, the Local Police, Guardia Civil and emergency services all attended the scene of the explosion shortly after 10pm. Although the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, officials believe the accident occurred when gas leaked from a stove cylinder.

