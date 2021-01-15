Partner of Norwegian Minister Jailed for Faking Attack on Home

THE PARTNER of a Norweigan cabinet minister has been jailed for faking an attack on the family home in order to earn support for her husband’s career.

Laila Anita Bertheussen was found guilty in a Norway court of concocting a fake attack on her home and blaming the act on an activist theatre group who had criticised her Minister husband, Tor Mikkel Wara.

Police say that Bertheussen deliberately torched the family car and daubed the walls of their home in Nazi graffiti in order to drum up support for Wara, who served as the Scandanavian state’s justice minister for the conservative Progress Party.

She was jailed for 20 months when the court found that Bertheussen had lied to the public and investigators about the attack, claiming it had been carried out by Oslo’s Avante-Garde “Black Box” theatre group. The politically active performers had previously used a photo of the Minister’s house in one of their productions, and Bertheussen had publicly described the bogus attack on her home as an “assault on democracy”.

Tork Mikkel Wara ha protested his wife’s innocence over the scandal that rocked the usually placid Norweigan political scene, claiming that the staged attack was in fact perpetrated by those with ambitions to discredit him.

