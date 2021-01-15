Outrage As ‘Non-Priority’ Officials Receive Vaccine in Spain’s Alicante

OUTRAGE as 15 ‘non-priority’ officials receive the Covid vaccine before the vulnerable in Spain’s Alicante

The Ministry of Health has on Thursday, January 14, opened an investigation to establish why fifteen people in the Alicante regions who did not fall into priority groups have already received the Covid-19 vaccine. It has been reported that two mayors in Marina Alta, local police, Guardia Civil and eight officials of the Almoradi City Council have been vaccinated. There are currently four priority groups who are supposed to be first in line for the jab, consisting of the elderly, health and social care workers and other front-line staff.

Sources from the Ministry explained that the administration of vaccines is the responsibility of the health departments and there is no way of policing who gets the jabs when. Nevertheless, officials are investigating this irregularity and have requested information from the health departments of Marina Alta and Orihuela, as well as the Torrevieja department, which is privately managed by Ribera Salud.

Ribera Salud has said it is working with the ministry “to provide them with the information they need” but insists that “all the vaccinated personnel are healthcare professionals and non-healthcare professionals from both the hospital and Primary Care centres, without any irregularity” and that all vaccines “are registered in a nominal way in the official clinical history of the Community patient, and associated with their ID so that traceability is guaranteed.”

Earlier this month, The Community of Madrid was investigating reports that a Madrid care home boss had allegedly administered doses of the Pfizer vaccine to relatives and close friends of the workers, violating an order from the health authorities. The investigation was initiated by reports that people were seen outside the residence of Casablanca Valdesur waiting to be vaccinated.

