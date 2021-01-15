New York Bus Dangling from Overpass in Horror Collision

A NEW YORK CITY bus was left dangling from a Bronx expressway overpass following a horror collision.

A New York public bus collided with the railing of the Cross-Bronx expressway overpass on Thursday (January 14th) night, leaving the front of the vehicle dangling from the bridge.

Dramatic footage captured of the terrifying incident shows the bus split at its articulation joint, with the back remaining on the road and the front dangling before the concrete below. Several shocked onlookers can be seen in panic, with one asking where the driver of the bus has gone. New York’s fire department said they dispatched several units to the scene but have yet to confirm how many passengers were aboard or whether anyone has been injured.

Local city council member Mark D Levine stated on Twitter that emergency services had sealed off the area in response to the dramatic incident. Police urged New Yorkers to avoid the area while emergency services worked through the night to return the vehicle to safety.

