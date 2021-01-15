NEW record of daily Covid infections in Spain as the cumulative incidence continues to soar

Data from the Ministry of Health has revealed that Spain has reported another 40,197 new coronavirus infections on Friday, January 15 compared with 35, 878 the previous day. On top of this, another 235 Covid-related fatalities have been recorded which is also up, from 201 on Thursday.

In addition, the accumulated incidences of coronavirus nationally continue to rise. On Friday, the Ministry confirmed that during the previous 14 days, 575 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were documented, which is a new record for the pandemic.

It is worth noting that exactly a month ago, the accumulated incidence was only 198 cases per 100,000.

