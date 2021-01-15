Man That Binned Hard Drive Containing £230,000,000 Of Bitcoin Offers £50 Million Reward For Its Return

A Man That Binned A Hard Drive Containing £230,000,000 Of Bitcoin Has Offered £50 Million Reward For Its Safe Return.

An IT worker who threw away a hard drive containing Bitcoin now worth more than £230 million has offered his local council £55 million to help him find it. James Howells, 35, began mining the cryptocurrency in 2009 when it was practically worthless and had stored 7,500 units on his PC by the time he mistakenly threw it away in 2013.

The price of Bitcoin has soared in the years since making James’ coins worth more than £230 million at today’s prices. He says he has spent the last eight years asking Newport City Council for permission to search its landfill site for the missing hard drive and has made several offers to share a portion of the money with the local authority.

James had hoped a 25% reward, which roughly amounts to £55 million, would be enough to tempt officials into finally letting him dig for the device. However, council chiefs insist they are bound by their licencing permit. He said: ‘There’s a pot of gold for someone at the end of the rainbow – and that ends in the landfill site.’

