Man Charged With Injecting Elderly Londoner With Fake Vaccine

A MAN accused of injecting an elderly Londoner with a fake Covid-19 vaccine has been charged by police for the cruel scam.

A man suspected of injecting an elderly woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine for the price of £160 has been charged with fraud among four other offenses for the cruel scam.

On December 30th, police say that 33-year old David Chambers called to the West London home of a 92-year old woman claiming to be from the NHS. Claiming that he had been deployed to administer her with the Covid-19 vaccine, he charged the pensioner £160 while telling her the fee would be refunded by the state.

The suspect then jabbed her with a “dart-like instrument”, which medical professionals later confirmed had fortunately not had any negative health effects on the victim.

Chambers, who lives in the suburb of Surbiton where the crime occurred, is charged with fraud and entering a Tier 4 area without a valid reason among three other charges. He will appear before a Magistrates Court next month and has been remanded in custody.

The public has been warned that anybody claiming to work for the NHS is a fraudster if they require any money for their services – the Covid-19 vaccine is free of charge to all British citizens. Action Fraud UK has also warned that, while brazen real-life scams like the Surbiton case are thankfully rare, online scammers have been highly active during the pandemic.

The government agency has released guidelines on how to detect online Covid-19 scams, which they say are particularly important for elderly people to learn as they are the core demographic of ruthless scammers.

