Man arrested for stealing €3,000 from a friend in Benalmadena

NATIONAL POLICE in Benalmadena, Malaga arrested a man, 38, who allegedly stole a friend’s keys and broke into his house to steal €3,000.

The victim of the robbery reported it to the police and said that there were no signs of forced entry to his home, suggesting that the suspect was someone close to him.

On the day of the robbery, he had been playing darts with some friends, when one of them, unknown to him, took his keys and left in a hurry.

He then went to the house, and knowing that there were security cameras, he entered while wearing a helmet, the National Police report, which was found during a search of his girlfriend’s home.

He was arrested for robbery and put at the disposal of the court.

