Liam Neeson Retires From Action Movies

LIAM Neeson finally hangs up his guns and retires from action movies

It’s not the first time the Taken actor has threatened to quit the Hollywood shoot ‘em ups, but veteran Irish actor Liam Neeson has insisted that, at the age of 68, it is time to leave the action movies to the younger generation and concentrate on other projects, several of which are already in the pipeline, the star told Entertainment Tonight.

‘I’m 68 and a half. 69 this year. There’s a couple more I’m going to do this year – hopefully, Covid allowing us – there’s a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something.’

Liam said that although he still loves beating the bad guys in movies, he has had to acknowledge that his stamina isn’t what it once was, as he plays opposite villains young enough to be his children.

He said: ‘I love doing ’em. I love beating up guys half my age. ‘I’ve just finished one in Australia and I had a fight scene with a kid – lovely, sweet actor called Taylor – and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn’t cost him a cent, and I said, “Taylor, what age are you?” He said, “25.”

‘I said, “That’s the age of my eldest son!”‘

