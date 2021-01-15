KIM JONG-UN Shows Off ‘The World’s Most Powerful Weapon’ at a huge military parade in Pyongyang



Kim Jong-un, the despot leader of North Korea, has been pictured smiling, as he watched a cavalcade of military might being paraded in front of him from his balcony overlooking Kim Il Sung Square square, in Pyongyang on Thursday, January 14.

Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of their leader, as he unveiled a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) which state-run news agency KCNA described as “The world’s most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missiles, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces”.

A parade of marching soldiers and military hardware was overseen by Kim, who was shown in photos released by state media clad in a leather coat and fur hat, with large crowds of people, not wearing facemasks, and nobody social-distancing, in a country that claims to have had no cases of Covid-19.

North Kores is of course under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, but this seemed yet another display of North Korea’s blatant disregard for the rest of the world.

