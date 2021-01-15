The Philippines president says its no job for a woman as they have an emotional setup.

His daughter could take the reigns but would need persuading.

The president Rodrigo Duterte (75), known for his hard-line stance on crime theft and especially drugs, recently made the sexist remarks when talking about succession to his role.

He continued to say; it’s not for women today the presidency.

His daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio succeeded him as mayor of Davao city but said that’s enough she won’t follow him in line for the presidency.

The Philipines has had two Women presidents since 1898, so it’s possible but not likely he would have us believe.

One wonders what Mrs Thatcher or Mrs Gandhi would have thought of his comments.

