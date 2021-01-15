IRANIAN Navy In Massive Show Of Naval Strength During Drills In The Gulf Of Oman showcasing the firepower of two new ships



The Iranian Navy put on a dramatic show of its strength during a two-day naval drill codenamed ‘Naval Strength 99’, in the Gulf Of Oman on Thursday, January 14, aimed at warning off any “encroaching enemies”, according to Press TV.

The Navy showcased two brand new warships, equipped with cruise missiles and torpedoes, with footage of the drill showing missiles blasting into the air, before arching down to blow up their targets, as well as firing missiles from land-based launchers, and blowing target ships out of the water.

Rear Admiral Hamzeh-Ali Kaviani the Iranian Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination stated a warning, “The enemies should know that in the event of any violation and encroachment on the maritime borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will be targeted with cruise missiles from the coast and the sea”.

He continued, “The high impact power of cruise missiles with various ranges available to the Navy has made them effective weaponry in naval battles”.

Another symbolic warning was made on January 5 when Mohammad Baqeri, the armed forces chief of staff conducted a combat drone manoeuvre, and said, “The fingers of our heroic armed forces are on the trigger”.

