HUGE outbreak in Benidorm nursing home AFTER residents and staff received the first Covid jab

In a massive blow to Spain’s Pfizer vaccination plan, more than 65 residents and ten staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the Foietes nursing home in Benidorm just days after receiving the first Covid-19 vaccine. According to official sources, the residence previously hadn’t registered any cases for months, and most residents and staff had negative PCR tests shortly before the vaccine drive began on January 4.

-- Advertisement --



Sources from the nursing added that the residents are now confined to their rooms, and while many are asymptomatic, around half a dozen have been admitted to the Regional Hospital. Sadly, four elderly people have also lost their lives.

Councillor for Inclusive Policies, Monica Oltra, reassured the public on Thursday, January 14, that the vaccination plan for nursing homes “is progressing at a very good pace” and that she is confident that with the administration of second doses of the vaccine to vulnerable groups the situation will change significantly.

“The crash plan is to stop community contagion because when community contagion is out of control – as is happening at the moment – the greater the possibility that the virus ends up entering residences,” Oltra pointed out, insisting that “these facilities are not Fort Knox”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huge Outbreak In Benidorm Nursing Home AFTER Covid Jab”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.