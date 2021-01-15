Half Of All Irish Covid Cases Recorded In Last Two Weeks

HALF of all the Irish Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic have been recorded in the last two weeks

In a shocking new figure released by the Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, 44 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Ireland have been recorded in the last two weeks. This means that almost half of the coronavirus infections in the country have occurred in the past fortnight.

On January 11 it was confirmed that Ireland now has the highest number of Covid infections per million people in the entire world, with a further 28 deaths and 3,955 coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, January 14.

Speaking at a press briefing on January 14, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said:

“Every death associated with Covid-19 is a tragedy.”

“We must cut our social contacts in order to break the chains of transmission and protect those who are most vulnerable to this disease. Stay at home and save lives.”

