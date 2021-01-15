Cyberhackers Breach Of Foreign Office Computers Sparks Real Fears of Hostile State Attack.



It has been revealed that a Foreign Office outpost has been breached by hackers sparking fears of a hostile state attack, according to reports, the Government’s Wilton Park agency based in Sussex was badly hit by a sophisticated cyber-attack last month.

The facility, originally set up by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1944 to bring together diplomats, business and world leaders, was struck by an attack shortly before Christmas. Following an investigation by the National Cyber Security Centre, it is understood a significant number of individuals whose data was stored on Wilton Park’s computers servers have been warned their details may have been compromised in the attack.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed the digital assault had taken place but declined however to comment on suspects. Sources close to the matter said they were confident the incident is not connected to the Solar Winds Orion hack that has blighted the US government in recent weeks- which was blamed squarely on Russia.

It is understood that no top-level classified information was breached as the Wilton Park computers servers are separate to top-secret Whitehall databases. The NCSC is now working feverishly with the agency to strengthen its cyber defences. The FCDO said: “We take data security very seriously. There is no evidence that data has been taken following a cyber incident at Wilton Park.”

