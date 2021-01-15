Guardia Civil Investigate Hotel Company for Buying Stolen Products

GUARDIA CIVIL investigate a hotel company in Castro for buying stolen products.

The Guardia Civil started the investigation on January 9 after a food was stolen from a supermarket in Castro. It was soon learned that thefts had occurred from other premises and that the main items stolen were octopus and different types of ham.

It was determined that the stolen food had been taken to a Castro Urdiales hotel establishment where the majority of the food was discovered. One woman has been arrested and the Guardia Civil are searching for another suspect that is known to them.

It is believed that the thefts are being made with the intent of selling the products on to businesses in the area.

