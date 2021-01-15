GORDON BROWN Tipped To Be Scotland’s Saviour after Richard Leonard’s resignation



The former British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, has been tipped as the politician to come to Scotland’s rescue, after the shock resignation yesterday of Scottish Labour leader, Richard Leonard.

With the Labour Party in Scotland now looking for its fifth leader in seven years, former labour MP, George Galloway, has spoken out on his belief that Mr Brown would be the perfect candidate ahead of the Scottish elections in May, to fight First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s independence bid.

Mr Galloway tweeted, “I have known Gordon Brown 45 years. Labour is not my party. Making him Scottish Labour leader would be the biggest single thing the party could do to rescue Scotland from the perdition of perpetual SNP rule, the Neverendum, and could save Britain. Do it, Gordon”.

Andrew Adonis, who is the Labour member of the House Of Lords, also saw it as a positive move, saying “We face the fight of our lives in the run-up to the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections. But as we fight for every vote and seat, we will come together to hold the SNP and Tories to account for their record of failure”.

