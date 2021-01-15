Fruit And Veg Prices Skyrocket Following Storm Filomena

FRUIT and veg prices skyrocket following bad weather brought by Storm Filomena

While many farmers are calling the wet and cold weather brought by Storm Filomena ‘a blessing,’ the plummeting temperatures and heavy rain has meant a surge in prices for many crops that have begun failing. Most citrus fruit in Spain, such as lemons and oranges, are thriving after the brief bad spell, but overall there are fewer fresh fruits and vegetables available both in Spain and for export to Europe than usual for this time of year.

Aubergines, courgettes and asparagus have been some of the first to see a significant cost increase, with courgettes costing doubled in price and tomato crops now selling for 60 per cent more than they did before Christmas.

“The product is not removed from the bushes at the same speed in the cold weather. The Mediterranean provinces are the vegetable gardens of Europe and countries like Germany are willing to pay more, so there is little merchandise left here. The market demands, but there is little product and a lot of demand”, explained Francisco Alemañ, acting president of the Association of Concessionaires of the Municipal Markets of Alicante.

Seafood and fish are also scarce due to the cold weather and their price has doubled. During Storm Filomena, only two boats were able to fish in the Alicante province owing to the rough seas, meaning that the first shipments arriving from Almeria, Malaga and Murcia could charge a premium.

