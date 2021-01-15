Former Madrid Regional President on Trial for Master’s Degree Fraud

THE FORMER President of the Madrid region is currently facing trial in the capital over allegations that she altered university records to falsely claim she completed her Masters’s degree.

Cristina Cifuentes resigned from her top political job in April 2018, a month after allegations surfaced that she had falsified documents to say she had earned a Masters’s degree which she did not complete. The former Madrid President also faced accusations that she shoplifted from a supermarket in 2011.

A major Spanish newspaper had broken the news that a Master’s degree Cifuentes claimed to have obtained was never actually completed, which investigators say is when the disgraced politician set about altering university records to claim that she had.

Prosecutors are seeking a 3-year sentence for Cifuentes, who stands accused alongside others accused of complicity in her fraud. Among them is educational advisor Maria Teresa Feito, who worked at Rey Juan Carlos University where the alleged falsification occurred.

Also on trial is Cecilia Rosado, for whom prosecutors are seeking a 21-month sentence as she was the examiner for Cifuentes who investigators believe aided the falsification of the fake degree.

The trial begins Monday, and the Spanish press will have access to the courtroom via video link to follow the high-profile case.

