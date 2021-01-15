A BALL of fire was seen crossing the sky between Andalucia and Morocco at a speed of 65,000 km/h at around 10.10pm on Wednesday, January 13.

-- Advertisement --



The rock was part of a comet which upon impacting the atmosphere at such a high speed became incandescent.

Many people spotted it in Andalucia, according to astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo from the Andalucia Institute of Astrophysics (IAA-CSIC) who is in charge of the SMART project which tracks such occurrences.

The fireball ignited at around 106 kilometes above Alhucemas in North Morocco then travelled Northeast and was finally extinguished 65 kilometres above the Mediterranean, some 30 kilometres from the coast of Morocco. It covered a distance of approximately 50 kilometres.

It was caught by SMART project detectors from the observatories of Calar Alto (Almeria), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Sevilla.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fireball spotted crossing Andalucia at 65,000 km/h”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.