Extra work for Javea police

JAVEA’S Policia Local carried out 8,174 operations last year, compared with 7,081 in 2019.

This 16 per cent rise was directly linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the force’s 2020 report made clear, with proceedings against flouters begun on 898 occasions.

Of these, 545 were infringements of lockdown regulations with 236 fines for not wearing a facemask, 45 for not respecting hygiene measures and 56 for breaching the curfew.

Six bars and restaurants were fined for not complying with distancing rules inside their establishments or on terraces.

Proceedings were also launched on four occasions for organising private parties or over-crowded events.

