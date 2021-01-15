VALENCIA’S Tourism department has created a new brand, identifying and promoting restaurants offering both quality and the region’s gastronomy.

Until now the L’Exquisit Mediterrani label was limited to the destinations themselves and gastronomy events that complied with the brand’s standards while generating a different type of gastronomic tourist offer.

-- Advertisement --



This has now been expanded to include individual tourism companies and restaurateurs, explained Alfaz’s Tourism councillor Luis Morant.

Bars and restaurants hoping to display the L’Exquisit Mediterrani sticker must comply with 21 obligatory requirements and take into account 14 recommendations.

“Our municipality already has this label, thanks to local restaurants and the Tourism department’s year-round promotion of typical Mediterranean food with events like our two editions of World Paella Day,” Morant revealed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Exquisite Alfaz.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.