EXPATS Warned Not To Return To The UK For Covid Vaccine with the NHS under pressure



With three different vaccines currently approved and licenced for distribution in the UK, the future is looking very positive, as more and more vaccination centres, including pharmacies soon as well, open up across the country, which will allegedly be able to vaccine four people each minute.

Reports are that already up until January 7, 2.4 million people have received their first shot, and the UK now is now leading the way in Europe, which has led to British passport holders living abroad wondering if they can maybe travel back to the UK to get vaccinated, instead of waiting for their turn in the country they are living in.

A spokesman for the UK Department of Health told Express.co.uk, “We are working tirelessly to rapidly expand our vaccination programme, the biggest vaccination programme in our history, and more than 2.6 million people have already received the first dose”

They continued, “Anyone who is returning to live in the UK from abroad will be eligible for the vaccine in line with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) priority list. Britons living overseas should obtain the vaccine in their country of residence. They cannot arrange a vaccine in the UK from overseas”.

