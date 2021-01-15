Emergency call revealed on Spanish TV may be proof of wife’s innocence

A CALL to the emergency services which was revealed this week on Spanish TV programme Espejo Publico, could be the evidence needed for the wife of producer Josep Maria Mainat, 74, accused of trying to kill him, to prove her innocence.

-- Advertisement --



Angela Dobrowolski, 37, was remanded in prison without bail following her arrest on January 4, when she was caught trying to get into his house from the roof.

The call to the 112 Emergency Services dates back to June 2020 when she was accused of having given him an injection of insulin intended to provoke a lethal blood sugar drop.

In it, she seems nervous and scared when asking for an ambulance, saying that her husband had had what she believed to be a hypoglycaemic attack, but that his blood sugar levels had been normal when he went to bed, although he felt ill.

The call lasts approximately nine minutes, during which she tries to check his levels and claims that when he awoke, he was dizzy. She also said that while he was sleeping, he had started to breathe in a strange way and had white foam at his mouth. She told them that they were sleeping in the same bed, something which he has always denied.

Details made available by Espejo Publico show that the call was made at 3.10am, while the police reports recorded them being around 30 minutes earlier.

The details, they say, would confirm that she intended to save her husband, and did not leave him to dying for 20 minutes before calling.

She was first arrested on August 1, 2020, by the Catalan Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, accused of attempting to kill her husband so she wouldn’t be cut out of his multi-million euro inheritance in the divorce.

They married in 2012 and have two children, now aged eight and four. In early 2020 they decided to separate.

In June, the singer, comedian, film director, television producer and writer, almost died when he slipped into a hypoglycaemic coma. The Mossos d’Esquadra said that the house’s five security cameras showed Dobrowolski, a medical student now in her last year, giving him two injections during the night.

The second, according to national Spanish daily El Pais, was believed to be insulin intended to provoke a lethal blood sugar drop.

The national newspaper also claimed that she waited before calling the emergency services, while their children gave him ice cream and Coca Cola against their mother’s wishes, while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Legal and medical experts had said it would be difficult to prove that an injection of insulin had been given to them, as it leaves no trace. However, this new evidence may help her case.

In mid-November, Dobrowolski launched a Twitter account to tell her side of the story.

⚫EXCLUSIVA| La llamada de Ángela, mujer de Mainat, a emergencia duró 9 minutos @Nacho_Abad desvela que el siguiente audio "Tiene la clave de lo que puede ser la inocencia de Ángela" Más en la web del programa ▶https://t.co/Ahwoln6S4m pic.twitter.com/e3hyIR3V3G — Espejo Público (@EspejoPublico) January 14, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Emergency call revealed on Spanish TV may be proof of wife’s innocence”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.