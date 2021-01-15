Eleven Brits Now Carrying Brazilian Covid Variant

ELEVEN Brits now confirmed as carrying new mutant Brazilian Covid variant

A new Government-led research unit dedicated to examining coronavirus mutations has revealed that there are not one, but two, strains of the Brazilian Covid mutations, and that eleven Britons have now tested positive. Although Professor Wendy Barclay, a virologist at Imperial College London, clarified that the variant found in the UK thus far is not the more contagious of the two, she nonetheless admitted that the new strain “might impact the way that antibodies work’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been heavily criticised by the opposition for not closing borders with South America sooner, after Professor Barclay confirmed that the mutated virus was introduced to the country ‘some time ago’.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said on Friday, January 15 that the government’s ‘incompetence is putting lives at risk’.

He added: ‘It is terrible news that evidence of the highly infectious Covid variant from Brazil has been found in the UK. This is yet another example of the Conservatives being far too slow to protect our borders against Covid, closing the door after the horse has bolted.’

