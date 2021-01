A MAN, 82, has been reported missing from his home in Casabermeja, Malaga, since Thursday, January 14.

Cristobal Rubia Rodriguez is 1.60m tall, thin, with short grey hair and a grey beard.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 642650775 or 649952957.

