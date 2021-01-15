Eight years for man who held wife captive for a week

ALICANTE Provincial Court has sentenced a man to eight years and nine months in prison for holding his wife against her will, tying her up and putting in his car covered with just a sheet.

In September 2019, he took away her house keys and mobile phone after learning she had made friends with another man, forcing her to depend on him or his son to get out of the house to go to her lessons at a hairdressing academy. This went on for a week.

On September 29, he forced her to go down to the car park and get into the car with her feet tied and covered only by a sheet.

She managed to open the car door and jumped out of the moving vehicle, landing on the road where she was helped by the occupants of another vehicle. He was arrested by the National Police.

He has been charged with treating her in a degrading manner and holding her illegally. He is banned from coming near her or communicating with her for almost 16 years.

