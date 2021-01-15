DEMAND for private PCR tests doubles in Spain as waiting times in health centres continue to increase

Business in private clinics has boomed in recent weeks to double what it was at the beginning of December, as people in Spain clamour to obtain Covid PCR tests. Meanwhile, the waiting times in public clinics for a test have now extended to over a week in many areas.

“The request for tests has skyrocketed at the beginning of the year to double what there was before Christmas because people are looking for a life in the face of saturation in public health,” a spokesperson for a private Alicante clinic said on Thursday, January 14.

However, health professionals are worried that these private tests, ranging from €40 antigen tests to the more expensive PCR, at around €120, are giving people a false sense of security. A GP in Elche cautioned that many people receiving a negative result from these private clinics then continue on as normal, despite coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

“I find many times that I call a person who should be in isolation for having been in contact with a positive case and is away from home because a test has been done in private and the result has been negative,” the doctor said.

