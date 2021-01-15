COVID Testing in Mijas poor show

Recent testing stations were asked to prepare tests for covid in the area and duly sent notifications to 1000 residents.

The response has been somewhat muted, and below half of the 1000 people, they had prepared for, just 42.6 per cent.

For accurate testing, the health authorities must have the numbers, and 42.6 per cent is just not enough.

The results were surprising though with only one positive, the testing was held at las Lagunas fairgrounds area.

Mijas totals 82,742 residents, and it has an incident rate of 465 positives in 100,000 people, all of the people who tested voluntarily were selected at random by SMS.

The government health team thanked the civil protection team in Fuengirola for all their help and coordination.

