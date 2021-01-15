COSTCO To Shut Down All Of Its Photo Centres Across America from February 14



American household name, Costco, is closing all of its renowned photo centres in 800 stores nationwide, from February 14, reports CNN Business, ending services that include ink cartridge refills, photo restoration, the ability to take passport photos, and the retro service of transferring old VHS video onto a CD or USB drives.

Costco’s online services will still be available, where customers will be able to print off photos, and use the various other online services the company is known for.

A customer who had received a letter from Costco detailing the closures, said they were informed that the main reason for closing the stores was that since the introduction of high-quality cameras on smartphones and social media, “The need for printing photos has steeply declined”.

It is a true reflection of today’s society that people no longer need to visit a grocery store or a chemist shop to use a photo centre when they can now do that in the comfort of their home, on their computer, and share photos online, or on social media, with no need of printing them out.

