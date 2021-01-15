Child Loses His Legs In YouTube Train Stunt

CHILD loses both his legs in a failed YouTube train stunt

An 11-year-old boy is lucky to have escaped with his life after a train sliced off both of his legs during a train-surfing stunt from which he hoped to “become famous” on YouTube. Young Arkady Aksenov fell from the top of a train in Russia and a subsequent collision ripped off his left leg and severed his right.

The boy’s mum, yoga teacher Maria Petrova, claimed that two other children bullied her impressionable son into the deadly prank by insisting it would make him famous.

Utterly furious, she wrote on Facebook:

‘They left him wounded, bleeding. They didn’t panic, but quietly left, through the bushes,’ she claimed.

‘You little idiots! If you were to call help, you would have been heroes. Yes, people would have said that it was a pity you started it all, but they would have said well done to you not to have left your friend in that horrible hour.

‘You won’t be punished for what you’ve done. ‘By law, you won’t be punished because you are children and you are not subject to the law.

State investigators say that a criminal case has been launched while the child remains in a critical condition in hospital.

