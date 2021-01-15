CASTILLA y Lyon extends the curfew to 8pm against the government state of alarm degree

The regional vice president of Castilla y Lyon, Francisco Igea, announced on Friday, January 15 that the night-time curfew would be extended to begin at 8pm, despite this being against the national decree of the state of alarm. The Ministry of Health has reiterated that the earliest curfew allowed is 10pm, which many regions have already adopted.

-- Advertisement --



The Valencian President, Ximo Puig, on Thursday, January 14, reiterated that the community curfew would remain at 10pm and an earlier time would not be considered as the “state of alarm does not allow it.”

Meanwhile, Madrid will extend their curfew to 10pm as of Monday, January 18, and citizens are being asked to remain at home whenever possible.

According to the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, “We should not get together at home with those with whom we do not live.”

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Castilla y Lyon Extends Curfew Against State Of Alarm Decree”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.