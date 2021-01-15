BREAKING NEWS: World Covid Death Toll Passes 2 Million

JUST OVER a year after the deadly virus emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the world has passed the grim milestone of 2 million Covid deaths across the globe.

According to data from John Hopkins University, on Friday (January 15th) the world’s total Covid-19 death toll passed the bleak milestone of 2 million lost lives. This figure is the equivalent population to several major world cities, including Brussels and Vienna, and highlights the collective global battle made against the deadly disease over the last year.

While across the globe many communities and neighbours found themselves brought closer together by the raging pandemic, the virus has also highlighted the widening divisions on our increasingly polarised planet. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the high number of deaths “has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort.” He added: “Science has succeeded, but solidarity has failed.”

In Europe and North America mass vaccination programmes are offering hope of a post-pandemic semblance of normality after a year of unprecedented communal sacrifice, while in poorer nations like Iran, India, Brazil, and Mexico the virus rages on with no signs of abating.

The 2 million death toll milestone comes as Spain grapples with the crucial decision of whether to impose lockdown restrictions to reduce the loss of life from a surge in cases – or preserve the already crippled economy of a country that was once a global epicentre of the virus. The central government in Madrid appears to be opting for the latter option, while across the regions leaders debate the existential decision.

One thing for certain is that the world is not yet rid of the virus which has permanently changed the way we live and will determine the course of the next decade as we enter a world very different from the one we lived in not very long ago.

