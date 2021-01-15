UK Sensationally Shuts Every Travel Corridor For Every Country in The World.

BORIS Johnson has sensationally axed all travel corridors to stop more mutant variants of Covid hitting the UK- shocking even his most hardened supporters.

The PM slammed shut all travel corridors for all countries, meaning anyone from anywhere coming into the country from 4 am on Monday, January 18 onwards, will be ordered to isolate for 10 days and can’t get a negative test to get out early- they must also then take another test after 5 days of self-isolation.

In the Prime Ministers address to the UK public, he said: “If you come to this country you must have proof of negative covid tests that you have taken in 72hrs before leaving and you must have filled in passenger locator from an airline will ask for proof of both. Upon arrival, you must quarantine for 10 days not leaving for any reason, or take a test on day 5 and wait for proof of the negative result.”

The nation is also on tenterhooks for an update on the new Brazil variant – one of the main reasons that caused a flight ban to come in overnight. Flights have been cancelled between the UK and Portugal, along with all of South America, with only British citizens or those with residence rights will now be allowed in.

Public Health England and Porton Down labs are looking at the new Brazil strain – which Boris Johnson said was “concerning earlier this week – and are expected to give an update later, which may form part of the press conference.

