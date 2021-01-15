Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia Leaving 34 dead and hundreds injured.

A tsunami warning has been issued after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck, leaving 34 dead and hundreds more injured in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the province of West Sulawesi around 2:30 a.m., local time, on Friday.

-- Advertisement --



The quake destroyed many buildings in Majene in West Sulawesi. The agency said at least 637 people in total have been injured, and about 15,000 others have been forced to evacuate their homes after the quake caused multiple building collapses. Rescue teams have not yet been able to enter Majene, as the quake destroyed roads into the city.

North of Majene, more than a dozen patients and staff are still trapped beneath the rubble of a hospital that was flattened by the quake. “The hospital is flattened – it collapsed,” said a witness called Arianto, who works for the rescue agency in Mamuju city.

The full extent of the damage caused by the quake, which was 10 kilometres deep, is still emerging. Accessing affected areas is a challenge: roads are blocked, bridges have fallen and the local airport in Mamuju has also been damaged. Electricity is cut and phone lines are down.

In 2018, a strong earthquake and tsunami killed more than 4,000 people in Central Sulawesi, about 500 kilometres from Majene.

Update on the plane crash in Indonesia

The two black boxes belonging to missing Siriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which disappeared after plummeting some 10,000 feet into the sea shortly after leaving Jakarta airport on Saturday, January 9, have been located in the Java Sea. Parts of the wreckage, along with clothing and body parts, have also been recovered, according to a statement by Indonesian Air Forces. No survivors have been found.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.