Heathrow Terminal 2 Evacuated By Police.

Heathrow Terminal 2 has been evacuated by police after a suspicious object was discovered. Emergency services are on-scene and travellers have been seen escorted from the building. As normal in these circumstances, the bomb squad would have been called. although not confirmed by police.

One concerned passenger tweeted: “Heathrow Terminal 2 has been completely evacuated after reports of unattended baggage being left in the airport.”

The airport tweeted: “Our teams are currently responding to a suspect item found in Terminal 2. “Terminal 5 remains fully open and operational. We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

Heathrow itself has experienced a massive drop in passengers numbers of the past year, the evacuation will include travellers who were hoping to leave the country as new restrictions were introduced- more may be on the way, hinted the PM this week.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

