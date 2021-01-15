EasyJet Holidays Extends Cancellations Until Late March.



EasyJet Holidays has cancelled all trips up to and including 24 March amid the continuing lockdowns and travel restrictions across the UK. The airline-operator, which had already canned its programme until the end of February, said it wanted to provide as much flexibility as possible for impacted consumers, with credit notes or refunds among the options.

Additionally, customers with bookings departing beyond 24 March remain covered under its protection promise and can change or defer their holiday up to 28 days before travel without incurring change fees. EasyJet holidays customer director Matt Callaghan said: “We know this news will be disappointing. But we want to give our customers as much flexibility and choice as possible so they can decide what is best for them.

“We’re really proud that, where we’ve needed to cancel holidays, we’ve been able to process refunds in an average of 12 days. We’ll continue to do the right thing for customers. And for any customers wanting to change their holiday or make a new booking, we’ve got holidays on sale all the way through to March 2022. We know there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine. We can’t wait to take people on well-deserved holidays just as soon as it’s possible for us to do so.”

Customers have the option for a full refund or a credit note that must be used to book within 12 months, although travel can take place beyond that period.

The budget carrier is continuing to fly a number of domestic routes from London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Belfast and Scotland and international services from Gatwick to Lanzarote, Malaga, Alicante, Funchal, Geneva, Milan and Tenerife.

