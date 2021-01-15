Brazil ‘Collapses’ Under Covid As Oxygen Supplies Run Out

BRAZIL ‘collapses’ under new Covid strain as oxygen supplies in hospitals run out

Brazil hospitals are at breaking point as the new Amazon Covid strain, thought to be more contagious than the original virus, is sweeping through the country, diminishing oxygen supplies in hospitals and forcing doctors to choose between who should live and who should die.

According to the Health Minister, Eduardo Pazuello, medical supplies, including much-needed oxygen, were due to be delivered to brazil on Friday, January 15, but it was unclear whether the amount delivered would be enough to alleviate the pressure.

The city of Manaus has completely ‘run out of oxygen and some health centres have become a type of suffocation chamber,’ said Jessem Orellana from the Fiocruz-Amazonia scientific investigation institute.

Frantic plans are currently underway to divert some supplies from nearby Venezuela to the city.

