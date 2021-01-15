BORIS Warned Of Leadership Coup In Lockdown Row With Backbenchers as they demand he gives a timeframe to end the lockdown



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a threat of a challenge to his leadership, from Conservative party backbenchers who say they will try to force him out of Downing Street unless he gives some indication as to when he will lift the Covid lockdown restrictions.

Steve Baker, the deputy chair of the Conservative Party backbench Covid Recovery Group (CRG), has reports Express.co.uk sent a letter to MP’s saying, “I am sorry to have to say this again and as bluntly as this, it is imperative you equip the Chief Whip today with your opinion that debate will become about the PM’s leadership if the Government does not set out a clear plan for when our full freedoms will be restored, with a guarantee that this strategy will not be used again next winter.”

Apparently, earlier this month, after the third lockdown was announced, two MP’s have already submitted their letters of no confidence in the PM.

Boris can seem to have the British public in his corner though it seems after the Express.co.uk ran the story earlier yesterday (Thursday) and one reader sent a comment, “These MPs are like turkey’s voting for Christmas. How else are we supposed to stop the spread of this killer virus?”.

A second Express.co.uk reader said: “I think Boris should turn round to these backbenchers and say, ‘If I lift lockdown and the cases and deaths due to the virus increase and the NHS is overwhelmed, will THEY immediately resign from their constituencies and the party?'”.

And many more similar messages in support of Mr Johnson were sent in to the paper.

