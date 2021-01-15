BENIDORM rents remain the highest in Spain’s Alicante despite a big drop in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and loss of income brought with it for many hit the Spanish rental market hard in 2020, with a year-on-year increase of only 4.6 per cent nationally – the lowest in the last six years. Despite Alicante being one of only seven regions in Spain where a fall was registered, Benidorm remains considerably pricier for a rental home than many other places.

According to the latest data from Fotocasa, an 80-meter flat in the centre of Alicante’s party capital will set you back an average of €713 per month – that’s a whopping €8.92 per square metre. And this is despite the fact that rental prices in the city dropped by 11.2 per cent, representing one of the biggest decreases in the country.

Ibiza in the Balearic Islands took the biggest hit with a 16.1 per cent drop in rental prices, closely followed by Tenerife at 15.5 per cent and Barcelona capital at 12.1 per cent.

In Alicante province as a whole, the average rent at the end of 2020 stood at €7.37 per square metre, representing a 0.4 per cent drop compared with December 2019.

