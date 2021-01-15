Amazon To Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over eBook ‘Inflationary’ Pricing.

Amazon.com Inc was handed a class-action lawsuit on Thursday, January 14, accusing the e-commerce giant of inflating the prices of ebooks in collusion with some publishers. The lawsuit alleges that Amazon and the five largest U.S. publishers, collectively called the ‘Big Five’, agreed to price restraints that cause consumers to overpay for eBooks purchased from them through a retail platform other than Amazon.com.

-- Advertisement --



The lawsuit comes a day after Connecticut said it was investigating Amazon for its potentially anti-competitive behaviour in its business selling digital books. Amazon has so far declined to comment. About 90% of eBooks are sold through Amazon, the largest U.S. eBooks seller, the lawsuit claimed. Law firm Hagens Berman, bringing the case, in 2011 filed a similar lawsuit against Apple Inc and the ‘Big Five’ over ebook prices.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Amazon To Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over eBook Pricing”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.