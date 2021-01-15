Alicante Distributes 5 Million Free Masks

ALICANTE distributes 5 million free face masks in a massive drive to lower the infections rates in the region

The Alicante City Council has begun a massive drive on Friday, January 15, to distribute some 5 million protective facemasks throughout the region. The operation, in conjunction between Sumevet Orthopedia and Correos, will deliver €576,000 worth of masks through mailboxes “over the next few weeks” in shipments of 200,000 per week.

“Over the next few weeks, the distribution will continue until the distribution of the million shipments announced by the Consistory is completed,” the Council said.

“The adoption of preventive measures by the public authorities will reduce the risks of contagion in the short term among the population and the costs derived in the long term“, they added.

In an agreement with the government due to the upsurge in coronavirus cases in Alicante, it is hoped that the masks will reach the more vulnerable in society and those who possibly can’t afford them.

According to the government: “As a result of the pandemic, many people in this city are being forced into a position of vulnerability either by health, by going into unemployment, by the suspension of the activity of the business in which they worked and, ultimately, by the loss of income, which joins the increase in expenses that families have to bear for the purchase of compulsory protection material, as is the case with masks”.

