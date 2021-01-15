Air Force plane spots migrants packed into small boat

A SPANISH Air Force plane spotted a small boat carrying 54 illegal immigrants approximately 65 kilometres from Fuerteventura.

The Search and Rescue plane from the Air Force spotted the pneumatic boat and alerted the coastguard. It was going very slowly at the time which allowed the pilots to see how little space was left on board, with some of the occupants hanging their legs over the side of the boat.

The occupants were rescued by the Salvamar Mizar boat which took them to the Gran Tarajal Port, in very dangerous conditions at sea.

The boat is thought to be the same one spotted by the NGO Caminando Frontera which alerted of its departure from El Aaiun in the the Western Sahara heading for the Canary Islands.

