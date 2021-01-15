A virtual take on Shakespeare

JOE STATON recently contacted the Euro Weekly News, introducing us to the Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company.

Joe, who lived in the Costa Blanca until 2013 and graduated from drama school in New York City, recently founded this company that is dedicated to bringing to life the work of William Shakespeare.

The Blind Cupid Shakespeare’s members, who come from the UK, the US, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and India, are all professional, trained actors.

“We feel that students at international schools in the area, many of whom study Shakespeare’s plays for GCSE and A-Level, miss out by not seeing professional actors bring to life the texts they read,” Joe said.

“With that in mind, we aim to bring workshops and productions to the schools as well.”

Currently the Blind Cupid company are raising funds that will allow them to pay all the creative artists involved when, Covid permitting, they can finally make their way to Spain.

Meanwhile, their first fundraiser takes place on February 12 with a virtual showcase of Shakespeare scenes, sonnets, monologues and songs. Fittingly, given the nearness of St Valentine’s Day, the theme will be Love.

More information about the virtual performance and the company can be found on their https://www.blindcupidshakespearecompany.com/

website.

