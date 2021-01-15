A courtesy call to the Vice .

Today saw a first in the US with both vice presidents chatting in the first of many phone calls.

Vice president mike pence called the vice president-elect Kamala Harris and congratulated her and wished her well with assistance in the transition.

This phone call came just a week now before the new guys move in on. January 20 although there has been no such courtesy call for Mr Biden from a certain Donald Trump.

Mr Pence has been out with VP duties keeping a much higher profile than Mr Trump, and indeed he will be one of the many who attend the inauguration party for the President-elect Mr Joe Biden.

Stability on the hill and around the country is still some way off but here’s hoping.

