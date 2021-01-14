Zoom lecture on Klimt

THE Arts Society Marina Alta (TASMA) presents its first Zoom lecture live from the UK on Thursday February 4.

The waiting room opens at 10.15am for registration of members and guests, followed by the Annual General Meeting – for members only – at 10.30am.

The lecture, “Gustav Klimt: Imperial Muralist to Radical Painter” will be presented by Gavin Plumley, a leading cultural historian, writer and broadcaster.

Gavin has lectured widely for organisations including the National Trust, British Museum and the National Gallery and is also the commissioning editor for cultural and music festivals in the UK and abroad.

“Everyone thinks they know Klimt,” Gavin said.

“They’ve seen The Kiss or the famous, gilded portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer. Some people consider Klimt rather kitsch but he is far from kitsch and being about gold.

“He began life as a muralist, decorating grand buildings across the Austro-Hungarian Empire and it was only at the end of the 19th century that he broke away from that towards a more radical style.”

For more information on TASMA lectures and membership or to join the Zoom presentation visit www.marinaaltaarts.com or contact the programme secretary tasma.programme@gmail.com.

