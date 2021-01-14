YORKSHIRE NHS Declares A Major Incident After Severe Weather Conditions Take Hold severely impairing emergency services



The Yorkshire Ambulance Service have declared a major incident in their area, with the heavy snowfall creating severe weather conditions, impeding the ability of emergency services to attend to 999 calls, and are asking the public to please only call in the case of a very serious, or life-threatening emergency.

A sharp rise in 999 calls over Covid-19 is only adding to the terrible situation, with testing centres in Barnsley, Kirklees, and Bradford already having to suspend all operations and asking people to get new appointments.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, from West Yorkshire Police said that in just one hour this morning, they had received 300 calls on the 999 and 101 numbers.

Ambulance staff are trying their best under adverse conditions, and the Met Office has issued three snow and ice yellow weather warnings for the next three days.

The strategic commander at the NHS trust, Mark Millins, said, “Due to the very snowy conditions across West, South and North Yorkshire, driving conditions are very difficult and many roads are gridlocked so this is having a severe impact on our operations. We are asking members of the public to only call us in a serious or life-threatening emergency to help us focus our efforts on our most poorly patients”.

He continued, “Our dedicated staff are working extremely hard to reach patients as quickly and safely as possible but, understandably, the hazardous driving conditions and blocked roads mean that it is taking us longer than normal in the worst-hit areas”.

