Woman and Three Young Children Found Dead in Australian Home

A WOMAN and three young children have been found dead in an Australian home – in Tullamarine, Melbourne’s north – a 48-year-old man, the woman’s husband and the father of the children, is assisting police with the investigation according to Victoria police.

Officers attended the house in the suburb of Tullamarine just after midday on Thursday (January 14) and found the bodies of a 42-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter, her five-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, but said it was too soon to speculate about what may have occurred. Homicide detectives will examine the scene for most of the night.

Victoria police said there was no ongoing threat to the community and they were “not seeking any other person at this point in time with respect to this investigation”.

Victoria Police acting Deputy Commissioner Robert Hill said the investigation was in its very early stages.

“We know that it involves a husband, a wife and three children. The husband has survived, the wife and three children are now deceased. Investigators do not believe there are other parties involved at this stage,” he said.

“Victoria Police does not seek any other person. It’s very important we do not speculate.

“It is a tragic event to lose life … but when it involves three children, the second event that occurs this week where we saw the loss of children in horrific circumstances, it does impact on the community of Victoria,” Mr Hill said.

“These people died in suspicious circumstances,” Mr Hill said. “As to who is culpable for the death of the four people, that is yet to be determined. And we should not draw any conclusions at this point in time by the fact we have a male assisting us with our inquiries.

The acting Deputy Commissioner, speaking about the husband, continued by saying: “We should not draw conclusions that that male may be culpable for this offending. We well and truly have a long way to go before we can understand and appreciate exactly what occurred.

“He is a person of interest and assisting police with their inquiries. But we should not draw any conclusions at this point in time. If I was to do so, it would be grossly unfair,” he concluded.

