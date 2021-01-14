Vets And Dentists To Administer Covid Jabs By April In Spain

Vets, dentists and podiatrists are set to administer Covid jabs by April in Spain

In a statement to the representatives of 24 professionals of the health sector in the Valencia Community on Wednesday, January 13, Minister of Health, Ana Barcelo, outlined the plan to mobilise all health workers capable of administering injections by April, when a huge delivery of Covid-19 jabs is expected.

In a meeting it was agreed to create a list of volunteers of nurses, doctors, dentists, podiatrists “and other health professions that demonstrate the ability to inject and offer care and, when necessary, have passed a training process for coronavirus vaccination”.

After the meeting, president of the Alicante College of Veterinarians, Gonzalo Moreno, said that there are some 1,013 veterinarians in Alicante. “As we did in the first wave, when we offered the Department of Health all our help from professionals and technical means, we put ourselves at their disposal.”

The health minister said that currently 31,000 doses of the vaccine are being administered per day, but by April they are expecting to receive far more of the jab, necessitating the collaboration of all the health care professionals.

