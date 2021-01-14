US Olympic 100m Hurdles Champion Brianna McNeal Suspended

US Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has reportedly been suspended for “tampering” with doping controls.

Brianna McNeal, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles, has been temporarily suspended by the World Athletics Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The 29-year-old American is said to have messed with doping controls. The American hurdler risks a particularly severe sentence of five to eight years, if she cannot prove her innocence, as she had already been sidelined for a year in 2017 after three ‘whereabouts failures’.

The 2016 Olympic champion is yet another big name to get suspended recently. Last week, it came to light that current world 100-metre champion Christian Coleman will miss next summer’s Olympic Games after missing three doping tests.

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics recently had the following to say about the fight against doping: “We have shown that we are not afraid to punish athletes with a great reputation. We do not protect and tackle anyone who has committed an offense. It is also becoming increasingly difficult for athletes to cheat. The methods for detecting doping have been improved again. I dare say that soon at the Games in Tokyo the chance is greater than ever that a cheater will be caught ”.

The AIU has charged Brianna McNeal (USA) for tampering within the results management process, a violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules.

The hurdler has been provisionally suspended.

